Beginning April 18, Market Street from Baltimore Avenue/K-15 to River Street will close to all through traffic for up to six weeks.
The road closure will allow for reconstruction of the pavement and railroad crossing. Local access to properties along Market Street will be maintained with some limitations. Traffic will be detoured around the area using River Street and Madison Avenue.
“We appreciate your patience during this project as we work to improve the roadway on Market Street around the railroad tracks,” said Dan Squires, Assistant City Manager for Development.
Residents with questions or concerns about the project can call City Hall at 788-1519.