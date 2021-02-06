Mark Arts, an art center in Wichita, will host an exhibit for the Eastern Kansas Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Wards.
The exhibit will feature work from regional student artists, including some from Derby High School and Rose Hill High School. The exhibit, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, will be on display from Feb. 12 to March 27 at Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Rd., Wichita.
The exhibit will showcase select artwork created by middle school and high school students from 70 Kansas counties. The alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art Awards.