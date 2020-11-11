While most people were making final preparations for their Halloween celebration the morning of Oct. 31, Michael Teer was in the middle of running his second marathon through the streets of Derby.
Teer, a former patron of USD 260 who currently lives in Belle Plaine, was set to run the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. this year. It was a task he took on to mark the 40th anniversary of his graduation from boot camp. While the event (scheduled for Oct. 25, 2020) went virtual this year, the shift in format did allow Teer to line up his participation with the exact date of his anniversary.
Originally enlisting in August 1980, Teer spent 12 years serving with the U.S. Marine Corps, working his way up to the rank of Sergeant.
Approaching graduation from high school, Teer saw service in the military as a fruitful job opportunity. He had appointments with recruiters from the Army and the Marines. Between a no-show from the Army recruiter and the opportunity that awaited in the Marines Corps, his decision was almost made for him.
“My hobby was electronics and they offered me an electronics job, so that’s what I chose,” Teer said.
Serving as an avionics technician in the Marines, Teer worked on and repaired radio navigation systems on A-6 Intruder aircraft. Primarily stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, he did tours in Japan and the Philippines before going on Embassy duty to support the state department and provide security at U.S. Embassies around the world. That included stints in Capetown, South Africa, and Dhahran, Saudia Arabia.
Toward the end of Teer’s time in Saudi Arabia, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, launching the Gulf War (codenamed Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm) – and leading to a short turnaround for Teer’s next stint of service in the country.
“I finished my tour in Saudi Arabia, went back to the states to my new unit and then was redeployed back to Saudi Arabia for Desert Storm,” Teer said. “We provided air support and then my job was to make sure the airplanes were operable, as far as electronics go. We did have some airplanes that were damaged that we had to repair when they got them back.”
During his tour of service in war time, Teer noted none of the members of his unit were lost. While they weren’t necessarily in the middle of all the action, it was certainly not an experience he will soon forget.
“Where we were at, we were away from the frontlines, but we were still being threatened by the Scud missiles. They would fly overhead all the time and we’d have to run to the bunkers,” Teer said.
Even so, Teer said patriotism was part of his family’s values. Having an older brother who served in both the Army and Navy pushed him to join.
Calling it an honor and duty to serve, Teer admitted he was glad to be deployed during the Gulf War.
“It was a coalition of nations sticking up for a smaller country,” Teer said, “and just knowing that you had a part in that was pretty satisfying.”
No specific experiences from his service have carried on into his civilian life, Teer said, but his wife jokes that it is easy to spot his military training in some of his daily routines since “you can’t take the Marine Corps out of the person.”
Celebrating his Marines anniversary through the marathon, Teer noted the initial plan was for him to run the race in D.C. with a fellow member of the Corps. That will now have to wait until next year.
However, while Teer didn’t have his running partner completing the marathon virtually in Derby, he was not lacking in support. Thanks to a Facebook post from his wife, there were nearly 50 people lining his route through Derby to motivate him to keep going.
“There was not a stretch of more than a quarter mile that I didn’t have somebody either driving by yelling, ringing a cowbell or on the side of the road with signs. That makes a difference,” Teer said. “It was awesome.”
When it comes to running a marathon, it takes motivation to keep going. The same could be said of a service career. Teer found his and advises anyone seeking that out to think about the military.
“I would recommend it. Even a single tour – I think you do three years now – you will get training that you can’t get anywhere else. Not just job-related training, but discipline type of training that you will carry on and will be recognized by other people throughout the rest of your life,” Teer said. “It will actually give you a different aspect on life sometimes, too, depending on whatever vocation you choose to do.”