Longtime Derby Noon Lions Club member (since 1999) Margaret Noller was the recipient of this year’s Melvin Jones Fellow Award. The Melvin Jones Fellowship was established as Lions Clubs International Foundation’s (LCIF) highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service, a well-deserved honor for the many lives Noller has touched in the Derby community.
Margaret Noller receives award for years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read