With temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Saturday, 3-year-old Averley Still took advantage of the situation by cooling off with her mother and grandmother during the Tot Time swimming session at Rock River Rapids. Tot Time is a Saturday event during the summer between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. before the water park opens to the public. Activity is restricted to children 5 years old and younger. The current heath wave is expected to reach triple digits early next week. Look for more coverage of the weather trend in next week’s Informer.
Making a splash to beat the heat
- BY JEFF COTT jeff@derbyinformer.com
-
-