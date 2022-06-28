With Independence Day just around the corner, the signature vinyl tents are up and firework sales are in full force around Derby – with vendors allowed to sell through July 5.
Six different vendors operate 10 different stands throughout Derby and while there are some similarities in the merchandise another common thread has emerged – with a majority of stands doubling as fundraisers for local groups.
Depending on the company, the groups running the stands collect a percentage of the net profits – routinely around $100,000 – ranging from 15 to 50 percent, with at least one (Ka-Boomers) going 100 percent to its charitable cause. That tent is raising funds in support of a local Boy Scout troop.
“We have groups that do very well; you’d be pretty shocked,” said Dennis Frasco of Shocker Fireworks.
Shocker Fireworks is one of the stands that has a 50 percent profit-sharing model, with the Derby stand set up to raise money for 5678 Dance – one of several similar extracurricular activities (band, athletics, etc.) for which such stands raise funds.
Other locations operated by fundraising groups include the Wholesale Fireworks locations in town, with tents run by Haysville’s River Church, The Well Church and the Zimbabwe Orphan Program. Bellino Fireworks also has multiple locations with stands raising money for the Wichita Youth Hockey Association, Derby High School Drama Club and other general charities.
According to Frasco, the universal nature of firework sales is something he sees contributing to their success as a fundraiser.
“People buy fireworks. It doesn’t matter who’s in office. It’s a release. Fireworks are a release mechanism for the American public. It’s a fast, quick thing,” Frasco said. “I think people, neighbors, aunts, uncles will not even look at the price if they know that money’s going to help youth in their neighborhood, and I think that’s why it’s been a good marriage for us.”
Beyond the groups selling fireworks through the week leading up to Independence Day, the city itself benefits – with stand registration fees going back to community events. This year, the city saw a slight increase in revenue from those fees (from $80,000 to $81,00) and those funds typically go toward the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
Among the other community events partially funded through fireworks registration fees are the BBQ & Music Fest, City Tree Lighting, Spring Into Art and Holiday Lights Tour. Funds are also earmarked for the Independence Day parade and Derby Twins in 2022.