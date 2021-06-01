Staff in the maintenance, operations, central kitchen, and transportation departments were recognized for their years of service at the Derby Board of Education’s May 24 meeting. Pictured at left: Supervisor Janine Riley and James Kempski (25 years). Pictured above: Laura Groeneweg (15 years), Sean Sherrod (10 years), and Sheela Sherrod (10 years). Not pictured: Cindy Bruntz (10 years), Jon Fischer (20 years), Kathy Bain (10 years), and Bob DeCristoforo (15 years).
Maintenance, food service staff recognized for years of service
BY INFORMER STAFF
