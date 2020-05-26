Magician Will Baffle will present a special live workshop on the Derby Public Library Facebook page next week. The workshop is for kids age 6 and older. Anyone who wants to participate will need a dollar bill, two paper clips, two rubber bands – thin and long enough to wrap around your fingers – five large beads, two pieces of 24-inch cord, one handkerchief, several paper napkins, salt shaker, and a large coin. The workshop is at 10 a.m. on June 2.
Magician to perform workshop on library’s Facebook page
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
