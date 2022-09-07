The city’s second Third Thursday event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Featured artists will include glassworker Zach Arroyo, photographer Bill Fales and painter Phyllis Provost-Saas. Music will be provided by cellist Seth Girton and the Joel Lewis jazz duo.
Madison Avenue Central Park will also allow for an expanded food truck roster, to include Face Stuffers Food Wagon, Hot to Trot, Rice’n Tings, Taters N Toppings and Willie’s Wings, with Grace Hill Winery and Shaken or Stirred providing beverages.
Derby Public Library and the Derby Arts Council will also provide a dinosaur craft project for kids, while a sampling of Kansas Grown Farmers Market vendors will again be on hand for the event.