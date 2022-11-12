Since the opening of the Hubbard Arts Center two years ago, Derby and area residents have been the beneficiaries of some top-notch culinary instruction in The Kitchen.
Among the roster of instructors, there is a diverse range of professional backgrounds – with one of The Kitchen’s newer hires helping add to that.
Chef Douglas Mace, a New York native and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, joined The Kitchen over the summer and has been teaching classes for the past few months.
“I’ve always enjoyed hosting classes in the past, so I thought it’d be a good way to give back to the community a little bit,” Mace said of taking the position.
So how did a native New Yorker end up in the Midwest? After selling his restaurant in North Carolina, Mace and his fiancée were looking to relocate and had a few options. They eventually settled on his fiancée’s hometown – in nearby Winfield.
Given his own experiences and the mentorship he experienced from a young age, Mace understands he had a unique experience in his culinary education getting “hands-on instruction followed through by an individual that cares about you and your progress.” That helped foster a passion for paying it forward.
Professionally, Mace brings a wealth of experience to the classes he teaches, cooking in all types of restaurants for more than 20 years. That includes starting at a fine-dining Italian restaurant in Long Island, New York, as well as stints with Ocean Prime and an internship during his time at CIA with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.
For Mace, his strength is in Italian and Asian cuisines. In discussion with Kitchen leadership when he was hired, they decided for him to focus on the latter – though his classes touch on a little bit of everything. He has led courses on making everything from dumplings to bierocks, as well as hosting a Latin date night class.
“You name it, I’ve cooked it before,” Mace said.
While he has his specialities and focuses on specific recipes in each class, Mace said he likes to get to know his students to help empower them in the kitchen. While they will go through the steps of the recipes, he noted his intent is more to pass on the basics of cooking (sautéing, braising, baking, etc.) and “give them all the tools necessary to be more versatile in their home kitchen” in order to unlock their potential.
So far, students have reacted positively to Mace’s classes – with a number looking to continue on under his tutelage.
“All the classes I’ve ran, immediately after in every class somebody has signed up for another one, asking which ones I’m cooking for,” Mace said.
Up-and-coming chefs will only have a few remaining opportunities to take advantage of Mace’s experience though, as he recently closed on a property for a wedding venue and catering hall in New York, set to open in 2023.
Mace will be moving at the start of the year, but remains on staff at The Kitchen through the rest of 2022. He noted as his time winds down, he and Kitchen leadership have discussed offering his own curated schedule of classes to make the most of his experience.
Noting the engulfing nature of being in The Kitchen and how much he has gotten personally from cooking, Mace said he hopes to keep encouraging that and passing on his passion in his remaining time in Derby.
“You’re working with your hands, you’ve made other people happy and you’re serving other people; it’s not just yourself,” Mace said. “I think cooking in general is a very service-focused activity and I think it’s rewarding, and I think we should all be in the kitchen a little bit more.”