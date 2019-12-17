Ken Lyerla, owner of Ken’s Printing and Copying, was selected as the recipient of the 2019 Generosity Award. He was honored at the Derby Community Foundation Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 12.
“We are very pleased to honor Ken Lyerla with this award,” DCF Board of Director Chair Ken Mulanax said in a press release. “He has done a tremendous amount of wonderful work for our community and he is truly deserving of the Generosity Award.”
Lyerla is known for uncommon acts of generosity and kindness nearly every day. He donates time, funds and printing services to countless organizations.
Customers who are conducting a job search find that Lyerla doesn’t charge for making copies of résumés – he does ask that recipients of this free copy work come back to let him know when they are gainfully employed – for no other reason than to celebrate this success.
Nancy Berry, Lyerla’s longtime employee, related a story of generosity in a grocery store when a young woman unexpectedly realized she wasn’t able to pay her grocery bill in full. Lyerla, who was in line behind her, insisted on paying the balance for the woman and also added a little extra “goodie” for the young child who was with her.
The DCF recognized a community member or group for the award for a sixth year. Past recipients of the award served as the Award Selection Committee. As this year’s recipient, Lyerla was given a personalized prize package and the opportunity to give a $500 grant to the local charity of his choice.
Other nominees for the Generosity Award were Derby High School football for their community service and Dixie Wachholtz for her volunteering at church, USD 260 schools, Derby Senior Center, Westview Manor and the Derby Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.