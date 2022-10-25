Derby FFOTY 2022

Matt Ludwig was recognized as the Derby Firefighter of the Year at an awards ceremony held Oct. 15 as part of the department’s 70th anniversary celebration.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

A 70th anniversary wasn’t the only achievement celebrated by the Derby Fire Department this month.

Held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary event Oct. 15 at the Hubbard Arts Center, Derby Fire and Rescue also gave out its annual awards – recognizing Captain Matt Ludwig with its top honor as Derby Firefighter of the Year.

