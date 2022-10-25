A 70th anniversary wasn’t the only achievement celebrated by the Derby Fire Department this month.
Held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary event Oct. 15 at the Hubbard Arts Center, Derby Fire and Rescue also gave out its annual awards – recognizing Captain Matt Ludwig with its top honor as Derby Firefighter of the Year.
Outside of volunteer staff, Ludwig is the longest tenured member of Derby FD currently, starting July 1, 2005 – right after its transition to a paid department. He joined Derby Fire and Rescue immediately after college, having previously served as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Toronto.
For Ludwig, that career choice was never really in doubt as a third generation firefighter – with both his father and grandfather having served.
“My dad was a volunteer in the town I grew up in and was the fire chief most of my time growing up, so I spent a lot of nights and weekends around the fire department,” Ludwig said. ““I just knew that I wanted to be a fireman. I never strayed from that.”
With his family’s history, Ludwig admitted he had aspirations of working his way toward a position with the Topeka fire department – where his grandpa served following WWII.
Derby quickly became home, though, and the camaraderie within the department has been a big selling point for Ludwig.
“I really liked the people that I met here. I had great chiefs, had great shifts, and there was a core group of volunteers who were still very active in the department,” Ludwig said. “It had that small, close-knit department feel that I was familiar with from volunteering in Toronto. I liked that a lot; that felt right.”
Following his dad’s death a couple of years after Ludwig joined Derby FD, he said his fellow crew members’ response was “incredible.” Deputy Chief Bill Pater and his coworkers served as pallbearers and helped lead the procession with Engine 81, and Ludwig noted he wasn’t going anywhere after that.
Ludwig has worked his way up from firefighter to captain. One day he said he may think about moving further up the chain of command, but he also admitted he enjoys having a crew. One of his favorite aspects of the job, in fact, is coming together after a shift for dinner as a crew and having that time together.
As far as receiving the Firefighter of the Year award, Ludwig said he was honored and surprised – though it is not work he does for the accolades.
Highlighted at the award ceremony was Ludwig’s efforts in response to the tornado that struck Andover in April and the leadership role he took on – though he was quick to point out the work of others in allowing him to serve in that capacity.
“The opportunities that I’ve had to work on the command side of things is really made possible because there’s great officers, squad officers, etc., who can do the other jobs that allow me to expand as well,” Ludwig said. “It definitely is a team effort; we had lots of people in place.”
In presenting Ludwig with the award, Derby Fire Chief John Turner stated that his reputation proceed him – and his natural response was to be commended.
“Without hesitation, Captain Ludwig headed to the firehouse and started assembling a team of highly trained rescue technicians,” Turner said. “ Due to Captain Ludwig’s reputation and experience with past deployments, the leadership staff of the Andover and Wichita fire departments recognized his skill and put him in a pivotal role.”
Ludwig hopes to carry on some of the traditions that helped form the tight-knit unit he become acclimated to when he joined Derby FD.
Additionally, he said his experiences volunteering in Toronto shaped his goals for Derby Fire and Rescue. While in college, he said there was a growing at the state lake where outside agencies had to be called in because Toronto did not have the resources – a situation he hopes Derby never faces.
“One of my goals would be that we build a department that is capable of responding to a very wide variety of emergencies and we do it well with the proper training and equipment, without sacrificing on any of those disciplines,” Ludwig said.
Reflecting on his best moments, a lot of that goes back to being part of a team. Ludwig stated he is proud to see others step up in critical situations – whether a house fire or a high-water rescue (which led to previous Firefighter of the Year Kyle Gasaway’s recognition). He is grateful to see that hard work in action, which is part of what inspires him to continue with Derby FD.
“It’s an important job. It’s vital to everyday life,” Ludwig said. “Some of my proudest moments really goes to a lot of the success that people I’ve worked around have had. I feel like I’m able to be a part of it.”