Celebrating 150 years as a community isn’t the only thing that happened in Derby in 2019. But when you add an event like that to a city already on the move, things tend to get real busy.
The highlights in our first issue of 2020 will allow you to reflect on what was without a doubt a year to remember in our community.
School bond construction all over the community, a new state-of-the-art fire station, two state championship teams at DHS and the creation of a time capsule to open in 2069 are just a few things that took place.
Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration consisted of multiple events, too many to mention here. But we did hit a few of those highlights in this issue. Check out the December issue of ZOOM Derby magazine to see everything from Derby’s 150th Birthday.
I might suggest Derby take some time to just rest in 2020 from an exciting, exhilarating but exhausting 2019. That probably won’t happen though. We are in Derby. And we are on the move, always.
In 2019 the City of Derby announced a process to create a clear vision of where Derby as a community would like to be in the next 20 years. That process is called Vision Derby 2040.
A series of meetings were held allowing the community to provide their ideas as to where they might like to see Derby go in the next 20 years. The Idea is to focus on priorities, policies and public investments allowing the city to provide a direction for the best future possible in Derby.
2020 should continue to provide more information on actions in the Vision Derby 2040 plan.