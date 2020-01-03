Celebrating 150 years as a community isn’t the only thing that happened in Derby in 2019. But when you add an event like that to a city already on the move, things tend to get real busy.
The highlights in our first issue of 2020 will allow you to reflect on what was without a doubt a year to remember in our community.
School bond construction all over the community, a new state-of-the-art fire station, two state championship teams at DHS and the creation of a time capsule to open in 2069 are just a few things that took place.
Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration consisted of multiple events, too many to mention here. But we did hit a few of those highlights in this issue. Check out the December issue of ZOOM Derby magazine to see everything from Derby’s 150th Birthday.
I might suggest Derby take some time to just rest in 2020 from an exciting, exhilarating but exhausting 2019. That probably won’t happen though. We are in Derby. And we are on the move, always.
Early Sunday morning on June 23, 2019, straight-line winds of 90 miles per hour, or even more, created more storm damage than Derby has seen in recent years. Westar reported 14,000 outages sustained across its territory from downed power lines, and a large portion of those customers were in the south Wichita/Derby area.
Debris from fallen trees and tree limbs caused the city Chip Site at High Park to be in high demand on Sunday as an estimated 3000 vehicles unloaded debris there. A variety of other property damage was reported throughout the city as well because of the storm.