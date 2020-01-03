Celebrating 150 years as a community isn’t the only thing that happened in Derby in 2019. But when you add an event like that to a city already on the move, things tend to get real busy.
The highlights in our first issue of 2020 will allow you to reflect on what was without a doubt a year to remember in our community.
School bond construction all over the community, a new state-of-the-art fire station, two state championship teams at DHS and the creation of a time capsule to open in 2069 are just a few things that took place.
Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration consisted of multiple events, too many to mention here. But we did hit a few of those highlights in this issue. Check out the December issue of ZOOM Derby magazine to see everything from Derby’s 150th Birthday.
I might suggest Derby take some time to just rest in 2020 from an exciting, exhilarating but exhausting 2019. That probably won’t happen though. We are in Derby. And we are on the move, always.
A plan by the city to sell a small parcel of land in the Stone Creek addition in north Derby, which was originally designed for a park, was stopped in 2019 because of resident concerns. City Manager Kathy Sexton recommended rescinding the proposal and allowing staff to undertake terms of a land sale with the Parkside HOA and USD 260.
Many Stone Creek residents opposed the proposal. Parkside HOA representatives said they would like to acquire the land. The group had a variety of concerns as a result of selling the land outside of the development, and they also wanted the opportunity to develop and maintain the park that is close to their neighborhood.