Celebrating 150 years as a community isn’t the only thing that happened in Derby in 2019. But when you add an event like that to a city already on the move, things tend to get real busy.
The highlights in our first issue of 2020 will allow you to reflect on what was without a doubt a year to remember in our community.
School bond construction all over the community, a new state-of-the-art fire station, two state championship teams at DHS and the creation of a time capsule to open in 2069 are just a few things that took place.
Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration consisted of multiple events, too many to mention here. But we did hit a few of those highlights in this issue. Check out the December issue of ZOOM Derby magazine to see everything from Derby’s 150th Birthday.
I might suggest Derby take some time to just rest in 2020 from an exciting, exhilarating but exhausting 2019. That probably won’t happen though. We are in Derby. And we are on the move, always.
A KC-135 air refueling plane at McConnell Air Force Base got a piece of Derby attached to its nose.
The official nose art ceremony took place in October at McConnell where Derby’s official sesquicentennial logo was unveiled on the pilot side of the aircraft nose.
Derby resident David Craig was on hand for the event. Craig was a crew member who flew on the very same aircraft back in 1978 that now has Derby’s mark on it. He called the plane “an old friend.”