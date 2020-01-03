Celebrating 150 years as a community isn’t the only thing that happened in Derby in 2019. But when you add an event like that to a city already on the move, things tend to get real busy.
The highlights in our first issue of 2020 will allow you to reflect on what was without a doubt a year to remember in our community.
School bond construction all over the community, a new state-of-the-art fire station, two state championship teams at DHS and the creation of a time capsule to open in 2069 are just a few things that took place.
Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration consisted of multiple events, too many to mention here. But we did hit a few of those highlights in this issue. Check out the December issue of ZOOM Derby magazine to see everything from Derby’s 150th Birthday.
I might suggest Derby take some time to just rest in 2020 from an exciting, exhilarating but exhausting 2019. That probably won’t happen though. We are in Derby. And we are on the move, always.
After years of development and delays, the KC-46A Pegasus tankers arrived at their new home, McConnell Air Force Base, in 2019. Derby High graduate and Boeing’s CEO and president of defense, space and security Leanne Caret was a part of the arrival ceremony.
Caret said that she grew up watching KC-135s flying around and it was fitting that the first KC-46 would end up coming home to McConnell.
The KC-46 was selected in 2011 to displace the Cold War-era KC-135, which officials say could remain in use until 2040 or longer. Both models are tankers – large aircraft that refuel others during flight.
Among many other features, this new tanker has a greater capacity for passengers, cargo, and fuel. The KC-46 holds 212,000 pounds of fuel, which is 12,500 more than the KC-135.