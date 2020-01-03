Celebrating 150 years as a community isn’t the only thing that happened in Derby in 2019. But when you add an event like that to a city already on the move, things tend to get real busy.
The highlights in our first issue of 2020 will allow you to reflect on what was without a doubt a year to remember in our community.
School bond construction all over the community, a new state-of-the-art fire station, two state championship teams at DHS and the creation of a time capsule to open in 2069 are just a few things that took place.
Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration consisted of multiple events, too many to mention here. But we did hit a few of those highlights in this issue. Check out the December issue of ZOOM Derby magazine to see everything from Derby’s 150th Birthday.
I might suggest Derby take some time to just rest in 2020 from an exciting, exhilarating but exhausting 2019. That probably won’t happen though. We are in Derby. And we are on the move, always.
A series of historical landmarks were identified and created in 2019 as part of the 150-year celebration in Derby.
The landmarks are displayed on or near areas in Derby that have historic meaning to the community and commemorate Derby’s origin as a farming town that valued family and faith. The seven landmarks can be enjoyed by either bike or car and a majority of them are adjacent to sidewalks. More information on the historical landmarks is available at the Derby Historical Museum.