To protect and serve – two of the main objectives of any police officer – was a credo former Derby Police Officer Larry Hampton, who passed away Sept. 10, took to heart.
Being former military, you could say it came naturally to Hampton, and Deputy Chief Brandon Russell saw that commitment to service every day while Hampton was on the force.
“Larry was one who cared about the community. He was always here; always just doing his job,” Russell said. “He was just one of those solid people that you knew would be here and cared about what he was doing.”
Russell came on with the DPD a year after Hampton joined the department in 1998, so the deputy chief worked with him throughout his entire career (Hampton retired in 2017). Russell eventually became his supervisor, while Hampton served as a patrol officer throughout his career.
Having spent time as a supervisor while in the military, Russell said Hampton was not looking to take on that role with the police department – he was just focused on doing a good job serving his community.
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Ben Ray has been a volunteer chaplain with the Derby PD for 13 years and came to know Hampton in that setting.
A majority of their interactions, Ray said, were through his work with the annual police banquet – where Hampton would help organize the color guard and the presenting of the flag.
“The several years that he did that, it just always struck me how professional [he was],” Ray said. “It was an honor for him; it was very much more than a routine aspect. It was something he took to heart, as it was with his service.”
On calls Ray worked with Hampton – which covered some harrowing situations – that professionalism was still present, though Ray said he was also struck by the care Hampton showed to those he worked with and those he was serving.
Maybe the perfect example of that was the call Hampton responded to that earned him the Medal of Valor (2015) and Officer of the Year (2016) honors from the department – helping in the apprehension of the suspect of an attempted robbery and the shooting of Julie Dombo at the AT&T store in Derby in 2015.
Despite being shot at himself multiple times, Chief Robert Lee said Hampton maintained a “level head” and “relentless pursuit” of the suspect, helping lead to his arrest. While Dombo suffered “devastating injuries,” she survived and was very grateful for Hampton’s commitment to his job.
“Police officers are never given enough credit for the job they do on a daily basis,” Dombo told The Informer in 2015. “In this case, Officer Hampton went above and beyond the call of duty and I owe him my personal gratitude.”
“For me, I guess, I can’t help but think he just wanted justice for all. When he would work a case or when he’d do a stop, it wasn’t just ‘I had to do my job. I just need to make sure I take care of those that I pull over or those that I’m working with;’ [he was] just very caring in those ways,” Ray said of Hampton’s service with the Derby PD. “Just as much as he cared for his family, I think he kind of looked at Derby as a large family. He was part of a larger family.”
Russell could tell Hampton cared, too. Within the department, while he may not have worked as a supervisor, he did help in training new officers.
Additionally, Russell said Hampton’s knowledge and dedication to his job were resources that the Derby PD could rely on through his 17 years on the force.
“Other officers saw that and knew what they could expect from him. For those looking for a role model, they had somebody that they could look to as far as how he did things,” Russell said. “I always admired the fact that unless there was something major going on he was here at work, you knew he was going to be here. If you had questions, if you needed help, you could turn to him and ask and he’d be right there to help you.”