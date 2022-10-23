PD Service

Collectively Jimmy Queen (left), Peppi Tanner-Schroeder (middle) and Chad Carson have spent 100 years serving the Derby Police Department – remaining committed to their community.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

While some police departments have reported issues recruiting and keeping employees, that's not a challenge at the Derby Police Department, where several employees have recently logged decades-long service records. Among them is Peppi Tanner-Schroeder, who recorded her 45th year of service this past Oct. 17. She's worked in a variety of behind-the-scene capacities and now has the title of senior police support specialist.

"It seems like yesterday," she said of her start back in 1977.

