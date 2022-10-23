While some police departments have reported issues recruiting and keeping employees, that's not a challenge at the Derby Police Department, where several employees have recently logged decades-long service records. Among them is Peppi Tanner-Schroeder, who recorded her 45th year of service this past Oct. 17. She's worked in a variety of behind-the-scene capacities and now has the title of senior police support specialist.
"It seems like yesterday," she said of her start back in 1977.
Tanner-Schroeder's reasons for staying are simple: "It's a nice department."
She also cited what she called pleasant co-workers and the backing from the city of the department.
Tanner-Schroeder is not alone with that view.
Capt. Jimmy Queen, 63, who has been with DPD for 30 years, stated simply that he loves what he does.
A former military member, he retired from the service and found Derby to be a fit for him and his wife, also retired military.
"We just made it our home," he said.
They started doing volunteer work and became invested in the community, and with those roots, their loyalty grew.
They also like the size of Derby.
"This is a great town to work in," he said. "We've grown, but not too much. People welcome you and make you part of the community as well as family.”
Family also is the theme at the DPD and Queen recalls bringing his children to a training class once, where they sat in the back while he underwent the instruction.
A homegrown officer with deep roots
He's not sure when he'll retire, but feels good about putting in a few more years.
"As long as I don't feel like I'm taking a spot away from someone," he said.
Lt. Chad Carson, a 25-year veteran, has deep Derby roots and that's a pull for his long tenure.
"My parents grew up here and I grew up here,” Carson said. “This is my home town."
Like Queen, Carson, 49, looks on the department as a family-oriented group. While there is the pay and benefits, it also is a place people like him want to work at.
"There's not a day that I don't want to come to work," he said.
On top of that, the officers get a lot of community support, he said.
Tanner-Schroeder, who just turned 66, works the second shift, from 2 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday to Saturday. She used to do the emergency dispatching, but that duty was shifted over to the county 911 system in 2012.
However, there has been lots of other work for her, including records, communicating with officers in the field and helping citizens at the station.
While the station doors at 229 N. Baltimore close at 5:30 p.m., people can and do stop by at all hours to file reports. They can be buzzed in where staff will handle the issue.
Tanner-Schroeder and her colleagues also handle calls, usually 10 to 15 a day, from people who should call 911, but don't.
Many changes at the department
"They tell us they don't want to bother 911, but we transfer them to it anyway," she said.
The calls, especially dealing with tips and suspicious characters or circumstances, are welcomed.
"It's better to have them check it out," she said. "If you see something, say something."
Needless to say, she has seen a lot of changes during the past four decades plus, including getting the first computer in 1981.
"You would think computers have been around forever, but they haven't," she said.
The computer took almost a third of a room and was five feet tall and seven feet long.
"Now they're miniatures," Tanner-Schroeder said. "It's amazing how much technology changed over the years."
Innovations such as social media also has helped in other ways, as it's allowed the department to spread the work about criminal suspects, post their photos and get quick results, she said. Other tools, such as license plate readers, have also helped policing, she added.
In her observations of the department, she said it has always been community-policing oriented, with "a lot of professional and knowledgeable people."
It has a good reputation of looking out for criminal activity, and she noted, that has spread to those with malicious intent.
"They know Derby is not an easy, push-over town," she said.
Crime prevention is a two-way street and Tanner-Schroeder said citizens and businesses have stepped up and supported the department and its mission.
"We feel that," she said.