While he may have only joined the Derby Fire Department two years ago, Frank Long has plenty of experience in the field – two decades' worth, to be exact.
That experience has been a boon to Derby Fire and Rescue and is part of why Long was recently recognized as the 2020 Derby Firefighter of the Year.
Prior to joining Derby FD in June 2018, Long had spent 18 years serving with the Overland Park Fire Department. While family brought Long and his wife to the area, the chance at a new opportunity is what drew him to seek a firefighter position in Derby.
“I applied to Derby because they’re a growing department,” Long said. “I’ve already been part of a bigger city department and just kind of wanted to be part of a smaller group.”
As a firefighter, Long fills a number of roles for the department, required to be a “jack of all trades” in that position. That means being ready to respond to medical calls, fire calls, rescue calls and anything in between. At times, Long will also serve as an officer as needed.
Most firemen, Long said, are the type of people who go out of their way to help others – like the next-door neighbor who’s always there to lend a hand.
“That’s what we do every day,” Long said. “We’re just constantly giving people a hand and it makes us feel good to do it. That’s kind of why I’m here.”
Long offered some major assistance in the past year, too. In a presentation at the Dec. 8 city council meeting recognizing Long with the award, Fire Chief John Turner singled out Long’s efforts in two rescues within the past year.
One of those was a Mulvane apartment fire in which Long was able to quickly find and evacuate a disabled occupant. The other saw Long taking on a new position in response to a two-story house fire on E. 79th South – in his very next shift. Executing his duties flawlessly, according to Turner, Long was also able to rescue the family’s pet from the second story.
Additionally, Turner highlighted Long’s efforts overseeing logistics for the department’s medical operations and contributions to the COVID-19 response over the course of the past year. Long drafted a department-wide memo regarding the viral outbreak on Feb. 27 – 12 days before the pandemic was declared. He was also instrumental in making sure personnel had the appropriate protection and supplies while also developing the department’s decontamination and screening processes.
Starting in emergency medical services as a paramedic, Long said moving on to the fire department was a stepping stone to do even more good for people in the community – taking care of their health, property and “the whole ball of wax.”
Constantly working to sharpen his skills to better serve the community, earning the Firefighter of the Year award means Long did his job and did it right. Having no such award within the Overland Park department and hearing about it from his colleagues, he admitted the award held quite a bit of meaning.
“To be recognized after basically 20 years of service for doing my job correctly, it’s a big deal for me,” Long said. “We sometimes want to be forgotten, but at the same time it helps our service and what we can provide to the public if we’re not.”