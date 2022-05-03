The Department of Kansas Fifth District VFW Riders’ Group is hosting its first annual IGY6 Poker Run to raise money for veterans’ unmet needs and to raise veterans’ suicide awareness. The event is scheduled for May 21 and begins at the Haysville VFW Post with an 8 a.m. breakfast. The event ends at the Derby VFW Post with BBQ and live blues music from Blues Hall of Famer Pastor Mike and The Demon Slayer Band (Mike Furches). The poker run will cover six stops and be a little over 162 miles long. There will be raffle items, live music, food and fellowship. The proceeds will benefit the VFW Unmet Needs program.
May 7
May 12
May 13
May 14