The war between Russian and Ukraine has dominated news headlines around the world for the past month, and while it seems like a world away for most Kansans, it strikes close to home for one Derby resident.
Derby High School sophomore Yuvi Ottaway has family and friends in both Ukraine and the United States.
With bombs falling, missiles firing, guns being shot and people dying, there’s a lot of worry about loved ones 5,654 miles away.
"It's pretty hard to fall asleep with a smile on your face every night," she said. "It's really stressful."
Ottaway, 16, has been back to Ukraine a number of times and was last there in 2019. She likes it, but now it’s a different place, with shelled-out cities and empty countrysides.
"I do have family there and it worries me a lot," she said.
That family includes an uncle and his fiancee in the city of Kherson, which had a population of about 280,000.
Despite bombing, there was some internet service and she was able to get in touch with them. She hasn't had as much luck with other family members, but she does know of a cousin who fled the war-torn country and went to Poland and then Germany.
Escaping is a high-stakes endeavor.
"It's just whoever makes it at this point," she said.
Ottaway: media reports not complete
For people still there, life is tough – and extremely dangerous.
"People are scared to leave their houses because they just shoot you right where you're at," she said.
There also are family friends who are border guards and soldiers, people she hasn't heard from, which is adding to her concern.
Ottaway is hoping for peace, but isn't sure it will happen.
"They say that month two will be the worst," she said.
As for what is really happening there – and the truth about the country – well, that's a difficult picture.
"It's hard to explain, but once you're there, you find out about it," she said. "There's a lot the media doesn't say."
That includes problems with the Ukrainian government, which Ottaway said has been portrayed by the media as better than it is.
There was a lot of poverty before the invasion, with people struggling with low pay and high prices.
"Everything was horrible before and now it's a million times worse," she said.
Born in Israel, Ottaway moved with her mother, Galina, to Ukraine to live there until she was 5 after Galina was divorced from her biological father. She moved to Kansas when her mother married Danny Ottaway, a DHS graduate who is well-known in the area for his former longtime involvement with his family's amusement ride business.
'There's nothing to go back to'
Galina was born and raised in Ukraine, but there's also a lot of international blood flowing through Yuvi Ottaway, as one grandparent was Russian and another Persian.
Now she has her stepfather's family here in Kansas along with her mother, a cousin and grandmother from Ukraine.
Ukraine is a hard place to live for women, especially those who want to get married and have families as so many of the men are soldiers and away from home for long periods. Also, drug and alcohol abuse and addiction are major problems among male Ukrainians, she said.
Ottaway, who speaks fluent Russian, has her career sights set on being an immigration lawyer. Currently, she is taking a wide range of classes at DHS, which she has attended for about a year. Previously, she was at private schools.
Some of her fellow students know about her background, including family in Ukraine, but to others, she appears to be a typical American teen student.
Since her mother married an American citizen and she is a minor child, she received her U.S. citizenship.
She has grown fond of her adopted homeland, saying "we're staying here for sure."
Even if she did want to return to Ukraine, it would be a futile endeavor.
"There's nothing to go back to," she said. "Everything is destroyed and ruined."
Sharing her story with other students
A few weeks ago, Ottaway spoke to the DHS Democrats organization, explaining her life's background and providing a different angle to the war.
"She's bright and has an interesting story," said DHS Social Studies teacher Emily Williams, the club sponsor.
The group, which focuses on current events and civic engagement, wanted to raise money for her uncle, who has to buy food from Russia, but school rules don't allow fundraisers for individuals.
Thus, they focused on money for the International Rescue Committee, with the funds slated for Ukrainian refugees. The goal was $500 and with the help of fellow students, they got to $235 in just two days.
Ottaway's personal story brought home the reality of war to DHS students, Williams said.
"It's heartbreaking," she said. "It was real eye-opener, for sure."
The club members were quiet and somber during the 40-minute presentation, soaking in the reality of death and destruction. It's been a long time since Americans have been personally affected by war, she said.
It's a complex situation, and while Americans want to help, no one wants to trigger Russia and its nuclear weapons, setting off a world war, she said.