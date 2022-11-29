Macy's Parade 1

Jamie (right) and Ashlyn (middle) Rhue are shown with Shirlee Idzakovich – who give the mother and daughter from Derby the opportunity to be part of her team for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

 COURTESY

Family trips around Thanksgiving are pretty routine fare – but the one the Rhues took recently was a little extra special.

El Paso Elementary teacher Jamie Rhue and her family recently spent time in New York City over the holiday. While the normal sight-seeing and tourist attractions were part of the itinerary, the visit also held a special opportunity for Rhue and her daughter Ashlyn, a 2021 Derby High School graduate.

Macy's Parade 2

Shown above are some of the clown costumes the Rhues worked on for the traditional Thanksgiving parade.
