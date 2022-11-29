Family trips around Thanksgiving are pretty routine fare – but the one the Rhues took recently was a little extra special.
El Paso Elementary teacher Jamie Rhue and her family recently spent time in New York City over the holiday. While the normal sight-seeing and tourist attractions were part of the itinerary, the visit also held a special opportunity for Rhue and her daughter Ashlyn, a 2021 Derby High School graduate.
While in New York, Jamie and Ashlyn got the chance of a lifetime – assisting with the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Since Ashlyn has been involved with children’s theater through the Derby Recreation Commission, Jamie has spent her time helping with costumes – as sewing and crafting are hobbies of hers. That continued into Ashlyn’s time in high school.
Like mother, like daughter, as Ashlyn also got into costuming – helping make the transformation dress for last year’s DHS production of “Cinderella.”
Then, at the 2019 Kansas Thespian Festival, the pair met Broadway costume designer/tailor Shirlee Idzakovich. Jamie stayed in touch with Idzakovich and when they returned to the 2021 festival, Idzakovich made a once-in-a-lifetime offer. She invited the Rhues to New York City for Thanksgiving and extended an invitation for Jamie and Ashlyn to be part of her team helping with the annual Macy’s parade.
“Ashlyn and I have talked about going to NYC for her senior trip after she graduated; she has always wanted to see a Broadway show,” Jamie said. “When Shirlee [Idzakovich] asked us if we wanted to be a part of her team we couldn't pass it up.”
Setting off for New York City on Nov. 21, most of the work Jamie and Ashlyn did for the parade occurred on Thanksgiving Day. They reported at 4:45 a.m. the day of the parade and officially wrapped up their work at 1 p.m.
Jamie and Ashlyn were part of a team of roughly 50 individuals working on clown costumes for the parade. Jamie was assigned to work on the costumes for the Queen of Hearts and jester clowns, while Ashlyn worked on costumes for the holiday clowns.
“Our duties were to make sure our clowns had all the pieces of their costumes on and fitted correctly and were out to the buses on time to be in the parade,” Jamie said. “After the parade, we helped them out of costume and inventoried everything to make sure all costume pieces were there.”
Given the history and tradition behind it, Jamie noted it was hard to compare the parade to anything else she and Ashlyn have worked on – and Idzakovich has already extended an invitation for the pair to help again next year.
Currently, Ashlyn attends Butler Community College pursuing a degree in education. While parade costuming doesn’t directly correlate to that, given her passion for sewing she foresees some outlet for those creative pursuits in the future – and, like her mother, is excited for future opportunities.
“NYC was big and overwhelming at times while we were there, but being a part of the parade was an amazing feeling,” Jamie said. “Everyone was happy and excited. A lot of people that are in the parade are there with family, which gives it such a welcoming feel. When the parade is over the energy that everyone has is an unexplainable feeling.”
“So few people get to help with things like this and it is truly honoring that we were asked to help. Going forward, I will remember the experience and take the things I saw and did and apply them to what I do in the future to better my own costuming and dressing roles,” Ashlyn said. “I had so much fun doing this and cannot wait to do it again.”