Five students from Derby participated in the first-ever Sterling College Online Music Festival, which ran for most of the month of April.
Because spring regional and state music festivals were canceled due to COVID-19, Sterling College music professor Larry Brownlee organized the first-ever “virtual” music festival. In total, almost 400 solos were entered in the festival. Students from 100 different towns from Kansas City to Garden City to Pittsburg, and a few towns in Oklahoma and Missouri, participated.
Each student provided a musical solo performed on a YouTube video, which was adjudicated by a Kansas music educator. All students were given ratings and a critique of their performance. Area students who received Superior 1 ratings included:
- Samuel Griffitt, Violin
- Amanda Jernigan, Violin
- Danielle Turner, Flute
- Katrina Turner, Cello
- Vivian McAdam, Alto