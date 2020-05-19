sterling college online music festival.jpg

Five students from Derby participated in the first-ever Sterling College Online Music Festival, which ran for most of the month of April.

Because spring regional and state music festivals were canceled due to COVID-19, Sterling College music professor Larry Brownlee organized the first-ever “virtual” music festival. In total, almost 400 solos were entered in the festival. Students from 100 different towns from Kansas City to Garden City to Pittsburg, and a few towns in Oklahoma and Missouri, participated.

Each student provided a musical solo performed on a YouTube video, which was adjudicated by a Kansas music educator. All students were given ratings and a critique of their performance. Area students who received Superior 1 ratings included:

  • Samuel Griffitt, Violin
  • Amanda Jernigan, Violin
  • Danielle Turner, Flute
  • Katrina Turner, Cello
  • Vivian McAdam, Alto
