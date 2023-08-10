A host of Derby students put their musical talents on display this summer as part of the 2023 Delano Summer Youth Orchestra (DSYO) program. In total, 42 students from the Derby school district were part of this year’s DSYO groups – making up 25% of the participation numbers.
Part of the program required students to rehearse for 90 minutes each Monday, with concerts held July 30 and 31 to conclude the season. Students were able to participate at various performance levels including beginning string orchestra, intermediate string orchestra, advanced full orchestra and advanced string orchestra.