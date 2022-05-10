During its annual commencement ceremony May 6, Hutchinson Community College recognized students graduating with an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science and/or Certificates of Technical Education.
Local students recognized with degrees/certificates during the ceremony included Brandon Bobbitt (certificate), Jordan Crone (AA), Nicole Fox (AAS), Madi Greenwood (certificate), Paul M. Kelley (certificate), Sarah A. Metler (AAS), Viviana M. Moreno (AAS), Jennifer Lee Norman (AAS), Veralyn Self (AAS), Julie K. Sherman (AAS) and Ashley Alendra Stewart (certificate).