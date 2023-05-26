On May 11, Butler Community College Associate Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Janet Schueller recognized 59 nursing graduates in a special pinning ceremony at the El Dorado Performing Arts Center.
Among those earning their degrees in nursing included local students Haley Hephner and Callie Rockefeller of Haysville, as well as Tyler Zehring of Derby. Zehring was one of nine graduates to also complete Butler’s partnership program with the University of Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from KU and the Associate Degree in Nursing from Butler simultaneously.