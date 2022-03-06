ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Area residents who recently made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester included Derby’s James Anderson, who is in the mobile app development program, and Wichita’s Rayghan Lindsey, who is in the illustration program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete," "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.