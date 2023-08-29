The University of Kansas recently announced students earning academic honors among its schools (each with varying criteria) for the spring 2023 semester.
More than 6,800 students made the spring honor rolls. Several from Derby were among them including Mallorie Bean, Ethan Billigmeier, Ian Comer, Ryan Cosgrove, Bennett Cottrell, Liam Dixon, Cole DuBois, Robert Eppler, Shelby Foster, Bridget Greb, Taylor Harris, Kiser Jansen, Chloe Johnson, Bella Karel, Tyler Keene, Anna Lin, Klaudia Manis, Julie Martin, Jenna Mcculloch, Alpha Ngo, Nathan Quinton, Alyssa Randolph, Jossy Self, Brianna Wheeler and Tanner Will.