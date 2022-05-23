Both Benedictine College and MidAmerica Nazarene University recently released their spring honor rolls, which featured a number of local students.
GPA qualifications landed students on the President’s List (4.0 GPA), Dean’s List (3.5 to 3.99 GPA) or Honor Roll (3.2 to 3.49 GPA.)
At Benedectine, more than 800 students earned honors this spring, including Derby’s Niki Wood and Rose Hill’s Sarah Klosterman. Both made the Dean’s List.
MidAmerica Nazarene University had nearly 400 students honored this spring, including Derby’s Molly Springer (Dean’s List) and Haysville’s Brayden Tunnell (Honor Roll).