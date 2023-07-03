Wichita State University recently released the names of the 3,273 students who made the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2023 semester.
To be included, students had to be enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 5:32 pm
Area students named to the dean’s honor roll in spring 2023 included the following:
Derby
Braeden J. Althoff
Sebastian Arteaga
Raven M. Austin
Jacqueline K. Baker
Tyler Baldridge
Kaydence M. Bale
Brett W. Bell
Sophia D. Best
Leilani E. Briggs
Austin K. Brotton
Chloe N. Brown
Courtney E. Brown
Ethan L. Bui
Julia N. Buie
Jordan D. Campbell
Taylee S. Chvilicek
Haley A. Clark
Elliott M. Cotterill
Whitney D. Crawford
Caleb E. Damm
Briley A. Dennison
Joshua T. Dietz
Kevin T. Dunham
Kristie L. Eberl
Kathy L. England
Ludwing A. Espana
Phillip J. Espinosa
Kinley A. Fager
Hope E. Ferrante
Marcos A. Cartagena Fraguada
Leah R. Frye
Blaize N. Grunden
Stacey L. Haag
Alissa R. Haddock
Makayla M. Hargrave
Brianna F. Hassell
Evan M. Hayes
Nicole A. Henderson
Sheri L. Hutzenbiler
Jadon A. Jenkins
Bayley N. Johnson
Evelyn M. Johnson
Jacob C. Jones
Addison H. Karsak
Jessica R. Keasey
Riley A. Kellogg
Nash G. Kimbel
John M. Knapp
Tatumn N. Lanning
Zane Liu
Natalia L. Lozano
Andrea L. Martin
Emily R. Mckee
Kunaq A. Montoya
Raif J. Morgan
Haylee S. Nickel
Kaylyn D. Noll
Chianne M. O’Beirne
Mieyla D. Ortiz
Addison O. Pagels
Jadyn R. Penka
Ryker J. Percival
Nycholas J. Perkins
Vi D. Pham
Logan N. Pittman
Haley L. Richmond
Connor M. Robinette
Jessica L. Romero
Gage P. Sacket
Eduardo Santillan
Michael W. Self
Sabrina M. Sherrow
Natalie R. Shifflett
Alexis R. Silva
Gregory H. Skelton
Alexandria N. Stegman
Michaela J. Sutton
Brea A. Townsend
Tahlia E. Vesper
Yesennia I. Vielmas
Nathan Von Hoene
Sean P. Wentling
Monica L. Whalen
Farrell A. White
Elizabeth S. Wilson
Laura E. Winters
Sitivi H. Wong-Mateo
Haysville
Caleb R. Tello
Mulvane
Alexis N. Abasolo
Amanda M. Bilby
Trenton M. Billingslea
Emily L. Bradl
Sierra D. Bradshaw
Samantha R. Copeland
Ariel Cortez-Martinez
Wyatt A. Ebersole
Andrew R. Gibson
Amber R. Hansen
Katelyn L. Hayes
Justus T. Kidd
Olivia T. Lockwood
Laine M. Mapel
Joshua A. Miller
Keera J. Parks
Chayton C. Pfannenstiel
Shauna M. Pugh
James D. Reames
Brianna R. Swanagan
Johann M. Swope
Caleb K. Thornton
Michael P. Wilson
Evan C. Wing
Amy Zheng
Rose Hill
David E. Bohorquez
Vladyslav Bondarchuk
Timothy L. Cage
Christopher S. Coleman
Haley E. Fairchild
Maegan E. Fossi
Sarah L. Foster
Drew A. Glennemeier
Kaylee J. Hommertzheim
Katelyn E. Koch
Haley B. Lee
Ethan D. Mann
Rebecca A. McElroy
Derek A. Owen
Naomi S. Rhodeman
Patrick S. Roell
Mekenzie A. Rose
Rachel E. Shellhammer
Shauna M. Thomas
Aubrie H. Thomison
Gary Phat M. Tran