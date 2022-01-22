Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies have been recognized with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
Students from Derby earning honors included Braden Ash, Kenzie Biehler, Cordell Church, Caleb Mader and Hayden Smith.
Other area students making the Dean’s Honor Roll this past fall included Trey Abasolo, Garrett Heersche, Courtney Lankford and Morgan Mitchell of Mulvane, and Brooklyn Beckes, Daniel Paddock and Jonah Robson of Rose Hill.