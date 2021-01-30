Four Derby students made the dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2020 semester.
The dean’s honor roll includes full-time, undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade-points average of 3.6 for the semester.
Among the 1,723 students to make the list were Derby residents Taylor Bynum, a senior social work major; Josephine King, a senior elementary education major; Allison Meyerhoff, an elementary education major; and Tiffany Way, a junior elementary education major.
Haysville residents Adam Bazil, an elementary education major; Andrew Dodge, a sophomore mathematics major; and Alexis Sanchez, a senior psychology major also made the list.
One Mulvane resident also made the list: Ethan Booe, a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications.
Click here for the complete dean's list.