Nearly 1,700 undergraduate students earned places on Fort Hays State University’s dean’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.60 for the semester.
The following Derby residents earned the designation: Sandra Kae Bosch, elementary education; Taylor Morgan Bynum, social work; Toni L. Chamberlain, elementary education; Jerel Quinten Hick, general studies; Josephine Mary King, elementary education; Allison M. Meyerhoff, elementary education; Diana Vigil, psychology; and Tiffany Anne Way, elementary education.
Also on the list are Mulvane resident Carly Ann-Marie Nichols, elementary education; Haysville residents Andrew Jacob Dodge, mathematics; Alexis Dianne Sanchez, psychology; and Jamie Marie Walker, elementary education; and Rose Hill nursing majors Brittney J. Burba and Jillian Elizabeth Harper.