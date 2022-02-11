HAYS – A total of 1,666 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2021 semester.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
Students from the area honors included Derby’s Taylor Bynum, Toni Chamberlain, Rachel Matal, Emma Palmer, Tiffany Way and Jenna Wilcox. Haysville students making the Dean’s Honor Roll included Isaiah Gates, Jack Hileman and Jamie Walker, along with Mulvane’s Vanessa Ballard and Danae Schwarz.