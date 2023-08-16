A handful of area students were among the more than 10,500 at University of Maryland Global Campus who were recently named to the dean’s list for the most recent spring semester.
Courtney Gross (Derby), Amanda Pagan (Derby), Shayne Disotell (Wichita) and Christopher Linn (Wichita) all earned the academic honor. To qualify for the dean’s list, students needed to complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.