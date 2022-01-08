LINDSBORG – Nearly 257 Bethany College students earned semester honors for their academic performance during the fall 2021 semester and have been named to the college’s honor roll.
To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 and above. A total of 95 students earned a GPA of 4.0.
Local students earning honors during the fall semester included Kayleigh E. Bishop, General Studies (Derby); Natasha R. Braun, Biology (Mulvane); and Tanner S. Williams, Biology (Rose Hill).