More than 1,100 students completed degrees at Wichita State University – which enrolls more than 15,000 students – in fall 2020.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Derby students completing their degrees included the following individuals:

Bryce B. Adams, Bachelor of Business Admin., Info Tech & Mgmt Infor Systems

Ethan L. Aldrich, B.S. in Biomedical Engineering

Makenna L. Allen, Associate of Arts

Makenna L. Allen, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Veronica D. Amaro, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude

Alexandria R. Arthur, B.A. in Exercise Science

Brady A. Ashton, Bachelor of Business Admin., International Business, Summa Cum Laude

Roza Atcheson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Political Sci

Valerie B. Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology

Christina A. Carter, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Aging Studies

Kristopher A. Dugan, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business

Stephanie Dunback, Master of Education, Special Educ - High Incidence

Kaitlyn K. Eddins, Master of Arts, History

Paige N. Feikert, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Jazmyne R. Florio, Associate of Arts, Cum Laude

Emily P. Hightower, B.S. in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Madison J. Hileman, B.A. in Exercise Science

Kelsey L. Jarvis, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude

Emily R. Jones, Associate of Arts

Lindsay Jones, Master of Education, Counseling

Juliana R. Karagianis, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude

Meagan M. Labrue, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude

Brendan J. Lajza, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude

Aimee N. Lara, BS in Nursing, Nursing-RN-to-BSN

Jongwon Lee, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering

Zane Liu, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences

Hazel E. May, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Michael A. Mendoza, B.A. in Exercise Science, Cum Laude

Brittany C. Merrell, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude

Zachary T. Minson, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude

Lindsay N. Mitchel, Master of Education, Counseling

Kyle L. Monk, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Tommy D. Ong, Bachelor of Business Admin., Info Tech & Mgmt Infor Systems

Stephanie E. Putnam, Graduate Certificate, Child Play Therapy

Colby T. Rinehart, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Marissa Sanders, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management, Cum Laude

Ashtan L. Schwartz, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude

Taylor N. Silva, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

Emma M. Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude

Brian E. Starr, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing

Nathan A. Tackett, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Piper Utt, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration

Sarah A. Webb, Specialist in Education, School Psychology (MEd to EdS)

Karson R. Younger, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude

Zachary A. Zuber, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences

