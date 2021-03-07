More than 1,100 students completed degrees at Wichita State University – which enrolls more than 15,000 students – in fall 2020.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
Derby students completing their degrees included the following individuals:
Bryce B. Adams, Bachelor of Business Admin., Info Tech & Mgmt Infor Systems
Ethan L. Aldrich, B.S. in Biomedical Engineering
Makenna L. Allen, Associate of Arts
Makenna L. Allen, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Veronica D. Amaro, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude
Alexandria R. Arthur, B.A. in Exercise Science
Brady A. Ashton, Bachelor of Business Admin., International Business, Summa Cum Laude
Roza Atcheson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Political Sci
Valerie B. Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology
Christina A. Carter, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Aging Studies
Kristopher A. Dugan, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business
Stephanie Dunback, Master of Education, Special Educ - High Incidence
Kaitlyn K. Eddins, Master of Arts, History
Paige N. Feikert, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Jazmyne R. Florio, Associate of Arts, Cum Laude
Emily P. Hightower, B.S. in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
Madison J. Hileman, B.A. in Exercise Science
Kelsey L. Jarvis, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Emily R. Jones, Associate of Arts
Lindsay Jones, Master of Education, Counseling
Juliana R. Karagianis, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude
Meagan M. Labrue, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude
Brendan J. Lajza, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude
Aimee N. Lara, BS in Nursing, Nursing-RN-to-BSN
Jongwon Lee, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering
Zane Liu, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Hazel E. May, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Michael A. Mendoza, B.A. in Exercise Science, Cum Laude
Brittany C. Merrell, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude
Zachary T. Minson, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude
Lindsay N. Mitchel, Master of Education, Counseling
Kyle L. Monk, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Tommy D. Ong, Bachelor of Business Admin., Info Tech & Mgmt Infor Systems
Stephanie E. Putnam, Graduate Certificate, Child Play Therapy
Colby T. Rinehart, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Marissa Sanders, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management, Cum Laude
Ashtan L. Schwartz, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude
Taylor N. Silva, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Magna Cum Laude
Emma M. Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude
Brian E. Starr, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing
Nathan A. Tackett, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Piper Utt, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration
Sarah A. Webb, Specialist in Education, School Psychology (MEd to EdS)
Karson R. Younger, B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude
Zachary A. Zuber, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences