Local students completed the required credit hours and requirements to graduate from Wichita State University in the spring 2022 semester. Over 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State. Below are the Derby residents in the class of 2022.

Brendan J Albright, Bachelor of Science, Applied Computing, Magna Cum Laude; Undergraduate Certificates, Cybersecurity Essentials Cert, Data and Web Security Cert, Fund of Information Tech Cert, Hum Factors in Sec & Tech Cert

Damian A Avery, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Ashley N Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Science, Magna Cum Laude

Destiny N Benson, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Garrett T Bolden, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance

Seth D Boles, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude

Annie J Bryant, Bachelor of Music Education, PK-12 Music-Vocal, Magna Cum Laude

Alexis M Campbell, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Caleb N Cowden, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Alyssa N DeVous, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Magna Cum Laude

Madison N Ediger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Evann R Enders, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management

Kimberley J Engle, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude

Sarah A Flauding, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy

Jazmyne R Florio, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History and Government 6-12, Cum Laude

Ashlee C Friend, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Nicole L Gillispie, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History and Government 6-12, Magna Cum Laude

Jacob T Glanville, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Magna Cum Laude

Sydney E Gregor, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Colby J Hall, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude

Ryder K Hewitt, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Magna Cum Laude

Makinzie J Hogan, Master of Education, Special Educ - High Incidence

Alexander J Jarchow, Bachelor of Arts in

Education, History and Government 6-12

Juliana R Karagianis, Master of Accountancy, Accountancy

Anh T Kieu, B.S. in Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Cum Laude

Toun Kreizel, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business, Cum Laude

Ashley Q Lai, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Angel Lynn A Larin, B.S. in Health Science, Health Science, Magna Cum Laude

Kyle A Lillard, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration

Raley A Mantz, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering, Aerospace Engineering

Mercedes A Marsh, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Joseph M Mazzara, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts

Lauren C McMinn, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences BS

Rickeyia R Menifield, Bachelor of Arts, Women Studies

Hannah M Meyer, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Meaghan C Mizak, Undergraduate Certificate, Environment/Sustainability Cer

Korisipas Montoya, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude

Chau M Nguyen, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts; Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business

Helen C Norris, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science

Logan M O’Beirne, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude

Jason J Oakley, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration

Raven S Padilla, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Haley Paluch, Graduate Certificate, City and County Management; Graduate Certificate, Nonprofit Management; Master of Public Administration, Public Administration

Robert C Peggie, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Magna Cum Laude

Lindsay N Quick, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Social Work

Emily L Richey, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude

Evan W Scarberry, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Adrian L Schrage, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Michael Sengvilay, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts

Thomas M Simmons, Master of Education, Educational Leadership

Sydney M Sorensen, Bachelor of Arts in

Education, History and Government 6-12

Cherie C Turner, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching

Jadyn R Walker, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts

Alexis R Winkle, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

