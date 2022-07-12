Local students completed the required credit hours and requirements to graduate from Wichita State University in the spring 2022 semester. Over 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State. Below are the Derby residents in the class of 2022.
Brendan J Albright, Bachelor of Science, Applied Computing, Magna Cum Laude; Undergraduate Certificates, Cybersecurity Essentials Cert, Data and Web Security Cert, Fund of Information Tech Cert, Hum Factors in Sec & Tech Cert
Damian A Avery, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering
Ashley N Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Science, Magna Cum Laude
Destiny N Benson, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Garrett T Bolden, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance
Seth D Boles, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude
Annie J Bryant, Bachelor of Music Education, PK-12 Music-Vocal, Magna Cum Laude
Alexis M Campbell, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Caleb N Cowden, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Alyssa N DeVous, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Magna Cum Laude
Madison N Ediger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Evann R Enders, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management
Kimberley J Engle, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Sarah A Flauding, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Jazmyne R Florio, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History and Government 6-12, Cum Laude
Ashlee C Friend, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Nicole L Gillispie, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History and Government 6-12, Magna Cum Laude
Jacob T Glanville, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Magna Cum Laude
Sydney E Gregor, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Colby J Hall, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude
Ryder K Hewitt, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Magna Cum Laude
Makinzie J Hogan, Master of Education, Special Educ - High Incidence
Alexander J Jarchow, Bachelor of Arts in
Education, History and Government 6-12
Juliana R Karagianis, Master of Accountancy, Accountancy
Anh T Kieu, B.S. in Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Cum Laude
Toun Kreizel, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business, Cum Laude
Ashley Q Lai, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Angel Lynn A Larin, B.S. in Health Science, Health Science, Magna Cum Laude
Kyle A Lillard, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration
Raley A Mantz, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering, Aerospace Engineering
Mercedes A Marsh, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Joseph M Mazzara, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts
Lauren C McMinn, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences BS
Rickeyia R Menifield, Bachelor of Arts, Women Studies
Hannah M Meyer, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Meaghan C Mizak, Undergraduate Certificate, Environment/Sustainability Cer
Korisipas Montoya, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude
Chau M Nguyen, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts; Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business
Helen C Norris, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science
Logan M O’Beirne, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude
Jason J Oakley, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration
Raven S Padilla, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Haley Paluch, Graduate Certificate, City and County Management; Graduate Certificate, Nonprofit Management; Master of Public Administration, Public Administration
Robert C Peggie, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Magna Cum Laude
Lindsay N Quick, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Social Work
Emily L Richey, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude
Evan W Scarberry, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Adrian L Schrage, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering
Michael Sengvilay, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts
Thomas M Simmons, Master of Education, Educational Leadership
Sydney M Sorensen, Bachelor of Arts in
Education, History and Government 6-12
Cherie C Turner, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching
Jadyn R Walker, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts
Alexis R Winkle, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude