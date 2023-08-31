Wichita State University conferred a total of 469 degrees for coursework complete in 2023, with a number of local students among those graduating and being presented with their degrees.
Derby students earning degrees included Adam Hubert, Master of Physician Associate, Physician Associate; Faiza Jaffri, Master of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jalen Keener, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Communication; Noah King, B.S. in Mechanical Engr., Mechanical Engineering; Emily McKee, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Magna Cum Laude; Olivia Moser, Master of Physician Associate, Physician Associate; Korin Neal, B.S. in Nursing, Nursing-RN-to-BSN, Cum Laude; Brianna Oliver, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching-Early Childhd Unified; Hannah Steinert, Master of Physician Associate, Physician Associate; and Jamie Swan, Master of Science, Mathematics.