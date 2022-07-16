Pittsburg State University recently released its honor rolls for the 2022 spring semester, with a number of area students making the list.
To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours and receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.60 for all credit course work. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours and receive a grade of A in all credit course work.
Derby students earning All-A honors included Broxterman A. Bogner and Tori L. Rhynard. Other area students earning honors included Haysville’s Dylan S. Maley (Dean) and Larissa M. Wright (All-A); Mulvane’s Lindsey M. Meairs (Dean) and Racquel M. Reekie (Dean); and Patrick A. Stanton (All-A) of Rose Hill.