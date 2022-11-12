Several Derby High School students were recently selected to be part of the South Central Kansas Music Educators Association’s Honor Ensembles.
Students making the Honor Orchestra included Abrie Mong (violin) and Sara Hanford (double bass). Those making the Full Orchestra included Jack Borah (bassoon), Kela Schnelle (bassoon), Caris Johnson (clarinet), Ariauana Stewart (trumpet), Brandon Beal (french horn) and Josh Stroot.
Honor Band members from Derby include Danielle Turner (flute/piccolo), Lauren Snead (flute), Paloma Gomez Villarreal (clarinet), Kyle DeVault (clarinet), Abby Belisle (clarinet), D. Snyder (trumpet), Benjamin Cockrell (trumpet) and Dustin Anderson (tuba).
DHS students making the Honor Treble Choir included Alaina Broomhead and Megan Leidy, while those to participate in the Honor Mixed Choir include Blayne Albright, Josiah Armstrong, Gabe Charles, Jailyn Donathan, Joseph Elliott, Landon Francis, Cole Gnapp, Megan Tanner and William Watkins.
Students selected for the Honor Ensembles will perform at Wichita East High School on Dec. 3.