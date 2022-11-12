Derby High School graphic (DHS Panthers)
COURTESY OF DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Several Derby High School students were recently selected to be part of the South Central Kansas Music Educators Association’s Honor Ensembles.

Students making the Honor Orchestra included Abrie Mong (violin) and Sara Hanford (double bass). Those making the Full Orchestra included Jack Borah (bassoon), Kela Schnelle (bassoon), Caris Johnson (clarinet), Ariauana Stewart (trumpet), Brandon Beal (french horn) and Josh Stroot.

