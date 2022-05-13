Part of $200,000 in total scholarships awarded, Derby Masonic Lodge No. 365 recently announced that three local students were selected to receive a few of the 200-plus scholarships given out annually.
Lauren Davis will receive the Kansas Masons General Scholarship, Lauren Towns will receive the Cynthia Ruth Russell Scholarship and Bailee Tullos will receive the Legacy Scholarships, all valued at $1,000.
The scholarships will be presented at 6:30 p.m. June 28 at the Annual Lodge Emblem presentation.