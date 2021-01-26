WashburnUniversityLogowTM_CMYK

Washburn University has announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List and President’s List honorees. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. Students on the President’s List, meanwhile, must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

More than 1,500 students qualified for the honors lists. Local students earning recognition included:

President’s List

Skyler Henry (Derby)

Isabell Sanchez-Chronister (Derby)

Jesse Mort (Haysville)

Sally Brownlee (Mulvane)

Dean’s List

Daniel Archer (Derby)

Isaac Keener (Derby)

Chase Penka (Derby)

Skylar Darnell (Mulvane)

Adrianne Davidson (Mulvane)

Abigail Strecker (Mulvane)

