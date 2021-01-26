Washburn University has announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List and President’s List honorees. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. Students on the President’s List, meanwhile, must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
More than 1,500 students qualified for the honors lists. Local students earning recognition included:
President’s List
Skyler Henry (Derby)
Isabell Sanchez-Chronister (Derby)
Jesse Mort (Haysville)
Sally Brownlee (Mulvane)
Dean’s List
Daniel Archer (Derby)
Isaac Keener (Derby)
Chase Penka (Derby)
Skylar Darnell (Mulvane)
Adrianne Davidson (Mulvane)
Abigail Strecker (Mulvane)