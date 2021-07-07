Three local students earned 2020 fall semester academic honors at Pittsburg State University.
Broxterman A. Bogner of Derby earned Dean’s Scholastic Honors as a junior in Technology and Engineering Education. A senior in Family & Consumer Services, Lindsey M. Meairs from Mulvane received All A Scholastic Honors. Rose Hill native Patrick A. Stanton earned All A Scholastic Honors as a senior in Technology.
To qualify for the Dean’s Scholastic Honors, students must maintain a 3.60 for each course with a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students earning the All A Scholastic Honors must complete 12 credit hours with an A or above in each course.