Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Derby students to make the cut included:
Brendan J. Albright
Promise A. Asher
Ashley N. Bailey
Daniel E. Baird
Destiny N. Benson
Katelyn M. Boales
Seth D. Boles
David Bounsana
Chloe N. Brown
Courtney E. Brown
Julia N. Buie
Sarah E. Buie
Bailey C. Byers
Taylee S. Chvilicek
Bryleigh L. Cross
Amanda K. Davis
Alyssa N. Devous
Brett C. Dockter
Kristie L. Eberl
Kimberley J. Engle
Adam D. Evans
Kinley A. Fager
Ashlee C. Friend
Marjorie D. Garinger
Alexandra M. Garlow
Nicole L. Gillispie
Ryan C. Gipson
Samuel C. Griffitt
Blaize N. Grunden
Andrew H. Ha
Alissa R. Haddock
Colby J. Hall
Kyler M. Hamed
Madisyn M. Hansen
Kelly L. Heincker
Nicole A. Henderson
Kendra R. Henson
Ryder K. Hewitt
Nathan Von Hoene
Dylan T. Ison
Aliana N. Jennings
Eriq R. Joe
Addison H. Karsak
Bethany A. Khanu
Toun Kreizel
Angel Lynn A. Larin
Aaron T. Larson
Joel M. Lewis
Natalia L. Lozano
Jaydon M. Maldonado
Mercedes A. Marsh
Kandace S. Marshall
Emily R. Mckee
Sara M. Mercer
Alexander J. Minson
Meaghan C. Mizak
Korisipas Montoya
Raif J. Morgan
Logan M. O'Beirne
Raven S. Padilla
Addison O. Pagels
Robert C. Peggie
Ryker J. Percival
Tressa D. Rainger
Alyssa L. Rattana-Bandasack
Emily L. Richey
Spencer S. Robinson
Jessica L. Romero
Cooper H. Ross
Jackeline E. Rubalcava
Vicki L. Ryan
David M. Scharven
Alexandria N. Stegman
Nalah M. Stokes
Allyson N. Summers
Jenna M. Terrell
Merven L. Thomas
Aaron D. Thompson
Kelsey L. Thornbrugh
Mackenzie R. Tilma
Bailee R. Tullos
Makayla M. Turner
James L. Van Hoose
Annie T. Vien
Jadyn R. Walker
Kaylee P. Weldon
Sean P. Wentling
Alexis R. Winkle
Laura E. Winters
Sitivi H. Wong-Mageo