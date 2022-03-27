Wichita State
Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021. 

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Derby students to make the cut included:

Brendan J. Albright

Promise A. Asher

Ashley N. Bailey

Daniel E. Baird

Destiny N. Benson

Katelyn M. Boales

Seth D. Boles

David Bounsana

Chloe N. Brown

Courtney E. Brown

Julia N. Buie

Sarah E. Buie

Bailey C. Byers

Taylee S. Chvilicek

Bryleigh L. Cross

Amanda K. Davis

Alyssa N. Devous

Brett C. Dockter

Kristie L. Eberl

Kimberley J. Engle

Adam D. Evans

Kinley A. Fager

Ashlee C. Friend

Marjorie D. Garinger

Alexandra M. Garlow

Nicole L. Gillispie

Ryan C. Gipson

Samuel C. Griffitt

Blaize N. Grunden

Andrew H. Ha

Alissa R. Haddock

Colby J. Hall

Kyler M. Hamed

Madisyn M. Hansen

Kelly L. Heincker

Nicole A. Henderson

Kendra R. Henson

Ryder K. Hewitt

Nathan Von Hoene

Dylan T. Ison

Aliana N. Jennings

Eriq R. Joe

Addison H. Karsak

Bethany A. Khanu

Toun Kreizel

Angel Lynn A. Larin

Aaron T. Larson

Joel M. Lewis

Natalia L. Lozano

Jaydon M. Maldonado

Mercedes A. Marsh

Kandace S. Marshall

Emily R. Mckee

Sara M. Mercer

Alexander J. Minson

Meaghan C. Mizak

Korisipas Montoya

Raif J. Morgan

Logan M. O'Beirne

Raven S. Padilla

Addison O. Pagels

Robert C. Peggie

Ryker J. Percival

Tressa D. Rainger

Alyssa L. Rattana-Bandasack

Emily L. Richey

Spencer S. Robinson

Jessica L. Romero

Cooper H. Ross

Jackeline E. Rubalcava

Vicki L. Ryan

David M. Scharven

Alexandria N. Stegman

Nalah M. Stokes

Allyson N. Summers

Jenna M. Terrell

Merven L. Thomas

Aaron D. Thompson

Kelsey L. Thornbrugh

Mackenzie R. Tilma

Bailee R. Tullos

Makayla M. Turner

James L. Van Hoose

Annie T. Vien

Jadyn R. Walker

Kaylee P. Weldon

Sean P. Wentling

Alexis R. Winkle

Laura E. Winters

Sitivi H. Wong-Mageo

