Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.
There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
In spring 2021, 121 students graduated summa cum laude, 414 graduated magna cum laude, and 352 graduated cum laude.
Derby:
- Riley P Adams, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business
- Tamasan M Akers, Master of Business Admin., Business Administration
- Jesse L Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Cum Laude
- Michael A Archer, Bachelor of Business Admin., Economics, Cum Laude
- Daniel E Baird, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts
- Mackenzie R Barnes, Master of Social Work, Social Work
- Connor D Baxter, Bachelor of Arts, English-Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude
- Evan A Bosch, B.A. in Sport Management, Sport Management
- Cassandra M Botka, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching-Early Childhd Unified
- Litona Bounevongxay, Graduate Certificate, Economic Development
- Litona Bounevongxay, Graduate Certificate, Nonprofit Management
- Litona Bounevongxay, Graduate Certificate, Public Finance
- Litona Bounevongxay, Master of Public Administratn, Public Administration
- Bryon B Bush, Bachelor of Arts, Engl Language and Literature, Cum Laude
- Jacob D Christensen, Bachelor of Business Admin., International Business, Cum Laude
- Adam D Church, Master of Engineering Mgmt, Engineering Management
- Joshua D Clavin, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude
- Joshua S Collins, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
- Courtney L Craine, Master of Social Work, Social Work
- Alyssa D Dehncke-White, Master of Arts, English
- Thomas J Dworak, Bachelor of Business Admin., Entrepreneurship
- Matthew G Fisher, Master of Music, Music Performance
- Matthew G Fisher, Undergraduate Certificate, Audio Production Certificate
- Alexis T Golden, Bachelor of Arts, Engl Language and Literature, Magna Cum Laude
- Jasmine G Haddock, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Mathematics 5-8, Cum Laude
- Michaela L Hansen, BS in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
- Paige R Hansen, Master of Social Work, Social Work
- Corbin A Hanus, Bachelor of Business Admin., Entrepreneurship, Cum Laude
- Anna K Von Hoene, Master of Arts, Communicatn Sci and Disorders
- Lindsay Jones, Graduate Certificate, School Counselor to CMHC
- Misba A Khan, Bachelor of Arts, Engl Language and Literature
- Elizabeth C Kimble, BS in Nursing, Nursing-Accelerated BSN, Cum Laude
- Brendan L Kohler, B.A. in Sport Management, Sport Management, Summa Cum Laude
- Brandon T Lewis, Master of Education, Exercise Science
- John A Lewis, BS in Nursing, Nursing-Accelerated BSN, Magna Cum Laude
- Joseph J Mahon, Master of Social Work, Social Work
- Victoria C Marshall, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies English, Summa Cum Laude
- Mark A McCarthy, Bachelor of Science, Math-Computer Science BS
- Mallory R McCormick, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management
- Andrea Mendoza, Master of Music Education, Elementary Music
- Victoria P Miller, Master of Education, Sport Management
- John C Montford, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership
- Vy Pham, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Cum Laude
- Braden A Phetkhamchanh, B.A. in Athletic Training, Athletic Training
- Autumn T Pourhussin, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
- Autumn T Pourhussin, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Science, Magna Cum Laude
- Cristian Roman, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
- Laura V Santos, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Magna Cum Laude
- Melissa D Schwindt, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice, Cum Laude
- Morgan A Simon, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences BS, Cum Laude
- Zachary J Simonsen, Bachelor of Business Admin., Info Tech & Mgmt Infor Systems
- Joell O Slifko, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude
- Caulin W Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Field Major Mod and Class Lang, Magna Cum Laude
- Kayla R Smith, Bachelor of Business Admin., General Business
- Joshua M Springer, B.A. in Sport Management, Sport Management
- Hannah R Tabler, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude
- Larissa R Tessendorf, Master of Arts, Communication
- Esther Vasquez, Graduate Certificate, School Counselor to CMHC
- Esther Vasquez, Master of Education, Counseling
- Zachary P Vilaythong, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing, Cum Laude
- Trinity B Wedel, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude
- James A Werbin, B.A. in Athletic Training, Athletic Training, Cum Laude
- Krista L Whittemore, Master of Education, Sport Management
- Michelle M Wright, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
- Mary M Yenser, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Unified, Magna Cum Laude
Mulvane:
- Emily L Bradley, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude
- Bethany N Bradshaw, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing
- Sierra D Bradshaw, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts
- Ethan J Copeland, Master of Science, Biological Sciences
- Andrea C Cummins, Master of Social Work, Social Work
- Hunter G DeWald, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting
- Sarah C Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice, Summa Cum Laude
- Michaela B Sweeney, Master of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Rose Hill:
- Cameron W Anderson, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance
- Jason W Gilchrist, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude
- Sarah E Heckadon, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Cum Laude
- Jadan M Heinz, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Cum Laude
- Coree R Mueller, Graduate Certificate, School Counselor to CMHC
- Aiden K Raevsky, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude
- Miranda K Raevsky, BS in Nursing, Nursing-Accelerated BSN, Magna Cum Laude
- Michaela A Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
- Joshua C Treat, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Summa Cum Laude
- Brandy Vaughn, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Magna Cum Laude
- Hayley J Whinery, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude