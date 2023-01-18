Newman University officials recently announced the list of students who completed the requirements to earn a degree at the close of the 2022 fall semester. Fall graduates will be honored during the university’s annual commencement ceremony on May 12, 2023, at Hartman Arena in Park City.
Students from Derby earning degrees included Dakota Bruner (ASHS, Occupational Therapy Assistant), Tabitha Jones (ASHS, Occupational Therapy Assistant), Ashton Petrisor (BS, Secondary Education, Magna Cum Laude), Tammy Powell (BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude), Lindsey Salrin (BS, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude) and Kaitlyn Stallard (MSED, Master of Science in Education).